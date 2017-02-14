Bindi Irwin Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Boyfriend Chandler Powell and Sweet Social Media Post

Valentine’s Day is already well underway in Australia, and Bindi Irwin didn’t wait to start celebrating!

The animal lover took to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate with her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, posting a gorgeous photo of the pair posing in front of some truly breathtaking Australian scenery.

“Valentine’s Day. A day to celebrate love and happiness. (And an excuse to give endless amounts of hugs!),” Irwin wrote. “This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia.”

“These really are the pictures of true happiness. I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart,” she continued. “The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here’s to love, to hope, to peace and kindness.”

Irwin is no stranger to sharing adorable snaps of herself and Powell, and she shared another touching moment last week when she posted a photo of the pair prepping for Valentine’s Day at the Australia Zoo by feeding a giraffe.

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

