Billy Baldwin Shares One Piece of Advice He Gave Niece Hailey on Justin Bieber Engagement

Billy Baldwin offered some advice for his niece, Hailey Baldwin, and her fiance, Justin Bieber: enjoy your engagement.

“I said, I met [Chynna Phillips] when I was 27, got married at 33 and became a father at 37,” Baldwin told Canada’s eTalk. “I said you don’t have to follow that timetable. But you’re 21! Please enjoy your engaged life. Please enjoy your married life. You’re 21 – you have the rest of your life to have kids.”

Baldwin, 55, said he thinks Hailey and Bieber’s wedding will be a huge, celebrity-packed event.

“Well, we could just invite the family and there would be enough celebrities – you wouldn’t need to have a celebrity guest list,” Baldwin said.

He then went on to trace the Baldwin family tree, suggesting all the celebrities who could be there.

“Our children, their mother is Chynna Phillips,” Baldwin said. “Their father is Billy Baldwin, one of the Baldwin brothers. Their uncle is Alec Baldwin. The aunt is Kim Basinger. Their grandparents are the Mama’s and the Papa’s. Their cousin is Hailey Baldwin, their cousin-in-law is Justin Bieber. Between Justin Bieber, Wilson Philips and the Mama’s and the Papa’s…that’s gotta be 200 million records sold and 10 Grammy awards right there.”

However, Bieber is reportedly planning on a much smaller wedding in Canada.

“They want something private, intimate,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that the two want a “very small wedding.”

Baldwin also suggested his brother Alec Baldwin should be the wedding’s emcee.

“Well, my brother has hosted Saturday Night Live like 20 times so I’m sure he would probably do a great job,” Baldwin said.

Bieber and Hailey got engaged on July 7 during a vacation in the Bahamas. Bieber initially planned to hold off on the announcement, but he confirmed the news two days later on July 9.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

Hailey, who is the daughter of Baldwin’s brother Stephen Baldwin, tweeted, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Bieber and Hailey met in 2011 as teenagers. They were first rumored to be dating in 2014 and began seeing each other off and on, between Bieber’s other on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez. The two reconnected earlier this year and became inseparable in June.

While Bieber and Hailey plan their wedding, Bieber appeared in DJ Khaled’s new music video for “No Brainer” with Chance The Rapper and Quavo.

Photo credit: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty