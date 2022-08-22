Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg Just Married an NBC News Alum

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal are officially married. The outgoing Meta chief operating officer and former NBC News producer married in a romantic Wyoming wedding Saturday. The couple, who met in 2019 and got engaged in February 2020, took to Instagram to share the news, posting the same photo of themselves holding hands in a woodsy setting.

Sandberg captioned it simply, "MARRIED," alongside a string of heart emojis, while Bernthal, who is also the founder of Kelton Global and brother to actor Jon Bernthal, went more into depth about their love story. In his caption, Bernthal referred to the 2015 death of Sandberg's previous husband, Dave Goldberg, and his own divorce. "After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren't sure we would ever find love again," he captioned the photo. "Over the last three years, we've merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true."

The couple told PEOPLE that including family was a major priority in their celebration, as Sandberg is a mother to one son and a daughter and Bernthal is a father to three children. All the children served as members of the bridal party, and Bernthal told the magazine that "it is our wedding as the seven of us." Sandberg added, "We keep saying, 'We're all getting married."

Rob Goldberg, who is the brother of Sandberg's late husband Dave, served as a co-officiant, which Sandberg said was "as close to Dave's blessing" as possible after his passing. Rob was actually the person to introduce Sandberg and Bernthal, as he previously told PEOPLE he knew the former NBC News producer was looking for "someone to build a life with" following his divorce. "They both came out of hard times of their lives still happy and motivated to make their lives better and their kids' lives better," he shared.

Marking their own wedding, Sandberg and Bernthal made a donation $1 million to VOW for Girls in support of the nonprofit's mission to end child marriage. The organization revealed Sunday that the donation will allow it to "expand its important work to reach more girls around the world who may be at risk of early marriage so that they too can choose love on their own terms."