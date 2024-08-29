Controversial 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick Just Got Married

Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, is married. He recently shared photos of his special day with him and his new bride, Amy Jackson, to his Instagram. The pair met in 2021 and just got engaged this year. Westwick and Jackson exchanged vows in Italy's Amalfi Coast on Saturday, August 24. The actor proposed to the Bollywood star while they vacationed on a ski resort.

For the wedding, Jackson wore a white strapless gown and a lace veil custom-made by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Westwick donned an Armani white suit jacket and black pants with a black bow tie. They wed in a medieval castle in the hills of Italy. Neither have been previously married.

The couple spoke with People about their big day, with Jackson telling the outlet the location was "the perfect place" and praised its"timeless romance and vintage charm".

Jackson added: "We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills, and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that "We sailed along the coastline of Ravello, Positano, and Sorrento and then anchored at Capri for a dip [in the sea] as the sun set behind the Faraglioni rocks."

Jackson's four-year-old son from a previous relationship served as Westwick's best man, along with the actor's friend Mike. Jackson told PEOPLE: "We both wanted [Andreas] to be an integral part of this special moment. Westwick gushed: He walked down the aisle with me, carried the rings, and waited for his mother with me."

Westwick has been the subject of three sexual assault allegations in the U.S. In 2018, the BBC reported that the Los Angeles District Attorney said it would not pursue the cases against him due to "insufficient evidence. Westwick denied the "unverified and provably untrue" allegations when two women accused him of rape a year prior.

According to the prosecution, the two witnesses were "not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt." The alleged third victim was not able to be reached, and she accused him of unwanted touching.