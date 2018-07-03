‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Reacts to Kaley Cuoco Wedding Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons has delivered his well wishes to co-star Kaley Cuoco and her new husband, Karl Cook.

It is unclear if Parsons attended the big bash, but he took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate the couple.

The 45-year-old actor, who plays Sheldon Cooper on Big Bang, shared a photo of the pair walking back down the aisle with their arms wrapped around one another. Along with the shot, he wrote about how the “well-matched” couple was “beautiful” to see.

“Huge congrats to these two – Kaley and Karl – on their marriage,” Parsons wrote. “They’re a truly well-matched pair with so much love between them… It’s a beautiful thing to be around them, and I am so happy for them both!”

Parsons’ tribute has been like more that 289,000 times since it was uploaded.

The actor is far from the only Big Bang cast member to congratulate the couple on social media.

Stars Johnny Galecki, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik alll shared kind thoughts on the newlyweds on Instagram in the days since the star-studded ceremony.

Galecki, who attended the ceremony, shared two posts in tribute to his on-screen wife and her real-life hubby.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much [Kaley and Karl] So moved by tonight,” Galecki wrote, later adding, “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley] and [Karl,] whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both.”

Bialik also commented to the big night, which she also attended, in a pair of Instagram posts..

“Yes we are thrilled to be at [Kaley] and [Karl’s] gorgeous wedding, and it’s super fun,” Bialik wrote, adding, “What a wedding! Hearty and beloved congrats to possibly the happiest couple ever 😉 [Kaley] and [Karl] on their marriage, and for throwing a truly unique and EPIC party!! #kcsquared I know my table had a great time.”

Rauch chimed in on Sunday for her tribute to Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, using a black-and-white image of the them posing after saying their vows.

“The most tremendous congratulations to these beautiful newlyweds!!!” Rauch wrote. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness!! Love you guys!”

The Big Bang Theory is currently between seasons but will return for its 12th season in the fall on CBS.