Best of Instagram: Stars and Their Pets

All of us have a soft spots for cats or dogs or another cute creature. So we love when stars become more relatable and take to social media to share photos with their furry companions. Our favorite celebrities and their adorable animals — what’s not to love?

​

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Pippa

The superstars are already in the couple goals category before you add their sweet dogs– Pippa, Puddy and Penny — to the mix. Pippa and Puddy, a French Bulldog and English Bulldog, even got married in 2015 with Legend signing “All of Me” in the background. All for charity…and our viewing pleasure.

​

Katherine Heigl and Oscar

This TV leading lady turned movie star has a huge heart for animals — and there’s no shortage of her adorable pets (and precious family) on Instagram. Heigl owns more than a few dogs with husband Josh Kelley, and also founded The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, named to honor her late brother. She runs the foundation with her mom, Nancy Heigl, as they aim to “eliminate the needless suffering inflicted on animals by human cruelty, indifference and ignorance.” That’s a cause we can all get behind.

​

Ellen DeGeneres and Kid

In January, power couple EllenDeGeneres and Portia de Rossi adopted “Kid” — and while we all thought that might mean parenthood, we discovered they really adopted a new puppy and named it Kid. Always one to make us laugh, Ellen posted their first Instagram together with the caption “I have a new puppy. I won’t tell you what’s in this cup.”

​

Channing Tatum and Smoke

This Magic Mike star is already incredibly crush-worthy, but add a rescue horse to the mix and we’re smitten. He is careful to clarify in the caption the horse, Smoke, only likes the smell of beer, lest Instagram fans think he lets his horse drink alcohol.

​

Miranda Lambert and Curtis Loew

If you’re a fan of Miranda, you’re well aware she’s known for being an animal lover. In late 2015, she gained one more pet when a friend rescued this kitten and brought her to Lambert’s house. They originally thought Curtis was a boy, but a week later, she announced on her Instagram “So yesterday we were informed by the vet that Curtis Loew is a girl. #coolestgirlnameever”

Lambert’s 2015 Instagram “Christmas card” featured her mutts — Jessi, Cher, Delta Waylon and Bellamy along with the hashtag #dontforgettoloveashelterpet.

​

Brooklyn Decker and Bulldog Bob Costas

Before they welcomed a baby into the world, model and actress Brooklyn Decker and retired tennis player Andy Roddick were already parents. To bulldogs named Billie Jean King and Bob Costas, of course. Decker isn’t shy about showing her love for their animals, and we can’t wait to see photos of baby Hank growing up with the aptly named family pets.

​

Carrie Underwood and Ace

The superstar songstress and her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, are proud dog parents to Ace and Penny Jean. Underwood often shares cute snaps of her family, which usually includes one or both of their dogs snuggling up with them. We adore this snap of Ace co-starring in an Almay commercial with his mom.

​

Taylor Swift and Olivia Benson

Yes, Taylor Swift has two cats named after fictional TV characters — Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. Yes, that makes them even more awesome. The pop star’s Instagram is full of pictures of the adorable cats — so adorable, that even dog people love them. This selfie came just before Swift’s most recent tour started.

​

Liam Hemsworth and Dora

Dora made headlines along with Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus when it was reported that Cyrus made the adoption happen — and this was before the polarizing couple got back together. Hemsworth seems to share Cyrus’s affinity for rescuing dogs, as he also has another pooch, Tani.

Priyanka Chopra and Diana

Priyanka Chopra’s dog, Diana, has an Instagram page of her own, documenting her exploits in high quality photos on a regular basis.

Lindsey Vonn with Lucy, Leo and Bear

Lindsey Vonn has a small pack of dogs that live with her at home, and they are remarkably photogenic. She keeps track of their exploits on an Instagram page that they share called Vonn dogs.

Lady Gaga and Miss Asia

Lady Gaga’s dogs are also the proud managers of their own Instagram account, which they cacption in their own voices at times.

Kylie Jenner with Normie and Bambi

Kylie Jenner’s dogs, Normie and Bambi, seem to be taking a break from social media, but they are still likely the most famous pets on social media. Anyway, they are likely just taking some time to enjoy the luxury doghouse she built for them earlier this year.

Andy Cohen and Wacha

Finally, Andy Cohen’s dog, Wacha is living a quality life that most of us can only dream of.