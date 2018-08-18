Ben Affleck Treats Playboy Model to Dinner on Alleged ‘First Date’

An alleged Ben Affleck spotting is sure to stir up rumors of a breakup and possible new romance.

PEOPLE reports that the Justice League actor was spotted out to dinner with Playboy model Shauna Sexton on Thursday night. Affleck seemed to be somewhat casually dressed in a green T-shirt, jeans and a navy jacket. The 22-year-old model, who was recently named Playboy‘s Miss May 2018, was stylish in a nude-colored bodycon dress.

There were apparently no overwhelming signs of romance at the dinner, which took place at Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California.

“They weren’t affectionate but seemed to have a fun dinner,” PEOPLE‘s source said. “He ordered for them and took care of the check. They chatted across from each other. She looked very cute, and he seemed interested.”

The source noted that the vibe they got was that it “looked like maybe a first date.”

This outing, if it were actually a romantic one, would be surprising. Affleck has been linked to Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus since last year, with no solid breakup rumors surfacing as of late.

The pair was last seen together on July 23. They was apparently out-and-about in Puerto Rico while the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter was on a break from filming an upcoming project.

This outing with Sexton could possibly be a birthday celebration for Affleck, as he turned 46 on Wednesday. He apparently spent Wednesday with his three children from estranged wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and, Samuel, 6.

These outings come as Affleck is having some legal issues with his ongoing divorce from Garner. A judge was threatened to throw out the proceedings if the two parties can not come to an agreement soon. Hang-ups allegedly stem from Garner’s wishes for Affleck to fully move on from his struggle with alcoholism.

However, that moment may soon come, as one of Affleck’s friends recently told PEOPLE.

“Ben is doing well,” the friend said. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here. He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships. He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

Affleck, Sexton and Shookus have not commented on the outing or any breakup speculation.

Photo Credit: CBS / Scott Kowalchyk