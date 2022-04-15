Ben Affleck Suffers Embarrassing Blunder While out With Jennifer Lopez

✖

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got into an awkward situation Wednesday after their car crashed into a Starbucks sign while trying to escape the paparazzi. The couple was at a Starbucks in West Los Angeles when Affleck attempted to maneuver a tight turn, and the vehicle's back tire ran over a metal sign. In a video of the incident captured by TMZ, the sign can be seen stuck in the back rim of his Mercedes-AMG S 63.

Paparazzi helped the actor remove the sign from under the car as he maneuvered around the curb, and Affleck asked them to assist in moving the vehicle so he could reach the drive-through. Affleck thanked the photographers for their help but forgot about the other side of his car as he moved forward. Another paparazzi yelled out, "Be careful with this rim on this side!" as the star pulled up to give his order. However, Affleck then sped into the distance after stopping at the window briefly

Lopez and Affleck had a highly publicized relationship in the early 2000s and were engaged in 2002 but postponed their wedding before breaking up in 2004. The couple reunited in April 2021, and now, once again engaged, the pair were recently spotted house-hunting. It was previously reported that Lopez and Affleck were in escrow for a $65 million mega-mansion, but the deal fell through for an unknown reason.

On April 12, the two were seen visiting Los Angeles' largest mansion, the $165 million 14-bedroom Spelling Manor in Holmby Hills. The estate is bigger than the White House by 1,500 square feet, with 132 rooms, a bowling alley, a plush movie theater, and a hair salon. In a February interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez reflected on her reunion with Affleck, saying they had "both grown," and "we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed."The actress considered it unlikely that another public breakup with Affleck would occur. "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," Lopez said. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."