Alex Rodriguez Denies He's in 'World of Pain' Amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Romance Rumors

Despite previous reports saying otherwise, Alex Rodriguez is "doing fine" following his split from Jennifer Lopez, sources tell Page Six. “He’s been spending time with his family and concentrating on the Timberwolves deal. He’s concentrating on his kids and the team. That’s it," the insider shares. That's a stark contrast from US weekly's story where an alleged source close to former MLB player described Rodriguez as being “in a world of pain” over the split. “It’s the first time anyone can remember him being dumped like this, at least publicly," they added.

His ex seems to have moved on very quickly with her ex Ben Affleck. Shortly after the public split, which was sparked by cheating rumors, Lopez and The Way Back star were caught getting cozy on a couples trip to Montana. But, it looks like she's not the only one ready to move on. In addition to Today Extra host Belinda Russell, Rodriguez is shooting his shot with a number of women on social media. “Not only has he slid into Belinda Russell’s DMs [direct messages] since splitting from J. Lo, but he‘s also been hitting up stunning models and actresses in Los Angeles and Miami,” a source shares with InTouch Weekly. “I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified. If you count [there’s] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!” Belinda said of their encounter during Friday's episode of the Australian show.

Nonetheless, Rodriguez is certainly a little hurt by the situation and how fast the Hustlers star landed back in the arms of her former Gigli co-star. “Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth,” an insider told Us Weekly Friday. “There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben.”

Sources close to the ex-couple say her reuniting with Affleck didn't come as a shock for those who knew her. “She was always obsessed with Ben,” they said. “They have always loved each other.” Rodriguez has been short about his feelings on the new pair when asked, only saying two words: “Go Yankees.”