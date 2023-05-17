Barack Obama Responds to Wife Michelle Saying She Didn't Like Him for 10 Years

Barack Obama admits wife Michelle Obama had a point when it comes to her complaints about the early years of their marriage. The former president addressed his wife's previous comments about not being able to "stand" her husband during a 10-year span in their relationship as he sat down for an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson Tuesday.

Asked how he's been able to get back onto Michelle's good side, Barack candidly responded that "it sure helps to be out of the White House." The former president, 61, continued that having more time to spend with his family has made for a happier marriage. "What also helps though, about children... Michelle, when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two, three and four. And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father I was, the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal," he explained.

Former President @BarackObama opens up about his relationship with @MichelleObama, after she revealed she didn’t like him for 10 years of their marriage: “Let me say this, it sure helps to be out of the White House.” https://t.co/hNA68lo1u1 pic.twitter.com/CQqmyO4e9G — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 16, 2023

"Now that they're doing good, she's a little more forgiving of my flaws," said Barack, who shares daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, with his wife. 'What she's told me is, 'Looking back, you did OK as a dad.' And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles." Michelle previously spoke candidly about her marriage during a December panel with Revolt TV alongside Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles-Lawson and moderator Angie Martinez, admitting it was tough as Barack began his political career with two young daughters.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she recalled. "We're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.' And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever." She added, "There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years – we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 – it's just how you look at it. And people give up ... 'Five years; I can't take it.'"