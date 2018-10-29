Wells Adams and ‘Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Wow in Taco Bell Inspired Couple’s Halloween Costume

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams put a whimsical twist to their Taco Bell-themed Halloween costume.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star and her Bachelorette alum boyfriend attended the 2018 Just Jared Halloween Party Saturday night at Goya Studios in Hollywood, where they drew inspiration from a classic Disney film and their favorite fast food restaurant for their costume.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hyland dressed up as a taco for the night, complete with lettuce, cheese, and Taco Bell’s infamous Fire Sauce, while Adams channeled his inner princess and dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, collectively making them Taco Belle.

“The only thing better than Taco Bell… is Taco Belle,” the Modern Family star wrote in an Instagram post showing off the humorous costume.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Taco looks at Belle,” Wells wrote.

The Saturday event marked the second time that Hyland and Adams donned couple’s Halloween costumes. Last year they confirmed their relationship after weeks of comical back and forth flirting on Twitter, the duo dressing as Eleven and Dustin from Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“Stranger things have happened #happyhalloween,” Hyland captioned the image.

The couple, who had reportedly been “seeing each other for months” before the Halloween dating confirmation, recently celebrated their milestone 1-year anniversary. Both Hyland and Adams took to social media to commemorate the big day.

“A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t. Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars … Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé,” Hyland wrote on Instagram.

“A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’” Adams wrote. “I then doubled down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

Their anniversary came one month after they celebrated the beginning of their relationship, with Hyland revealing that their romance started after Adams “asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away.”