‘Avengers’ Star Elizabeth Olsen Reportedly Engaged to Robbie Arnett

Congratulations are in order for Elizabeth Olsen! The Avengers: Endgame star is engaged to Milo Greene frontman Robbie Arnett after three years of dating. The couple was first seen together in public in September 2017 at the Gersh pre-Emmys party.

They were first romantically linked in March 2017 after they were spotted walking together in new York City. PEOPLE first broke the news on the engagement. Arnett is the lead singer of Milo Greene, which formed in 2009.

Olsen was previously engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating.

Though Olsen is known for keeping her personal life out from public view, the actress was spotted alongside the musician back in May having a casual day in Los Angeles, California and getting some errands done, including stopping for groceries at Whole Foods.

The couple does make occasional public appearances together for red carpet events and parties around awards show season, and have also been photographed together during lavish tropical vacations.

While Olsen has made her mark as a cast member on the Avengers franchise — playing the role of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, Arnett is a well-known force in the indie pop music community. Milo Greene have performed on several late night shows over the years, and contributed to soundtracks on TV shows like Supernatural. Their latest album, Adult Contemporary, was released in September.

Aside from her role in the movies, Olsen is also set to co-star on the upcoming Disney+ Marvel television series WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany, which will center on their character’s romance.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s,” Olsen told Variety about the show. “Paul [Bettany] and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it’s going to be a total of six hours.”

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we;ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, as first reported by sister site ComicBook.com. “These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

WandaVision will premiere in Spring 2021 on Disney+.