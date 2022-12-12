'Get Out' Star Secretly Got Engaged

Allison Williams has gotten engaged. On Dec. 7, the Get Out star, 34, debuted on the Los Angeles red carpet of her new horror comedy film M3GAN with Alexander Dreymon. In an Instagram post, he published on Dec. 9, Dreymon, 39, said he was "so proud of my gorgeous fiancée," confirming their engagement. The actor captioned his photos from the event, "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest. I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit." The couple has been together since late 2019 after meeting on the set of the Swedish thriller Horizon Line. In April, news outlets reported that Williams and Dreymon secretly welcomed baby Arlo when the couple was spotted vacationing with their infant son and Allison's father, Brian Williams, in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands.

"They seemed to be very happy and very much in love," a source told PEOPLE at the time, pointing out that the Get Out actress appeared to be wearing an engagement ring. A source previously told PEOPLE they chose to keep the news of their child a secret. "They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," said an insider. "But they're over the moon." Previously, Williams was married to Ricky Van Veen. The couple divorced after nearly four years of marriage in the summer of 2019. Van Veen married his girlfriend of two years, Caroline Kassie, this past summer. "I think it's one of those things where Allison and Ricky are both with their forever people now," another source told PEOPLE. "They remain on good terms, but everyone who knows them agrees that it was for the best."

While they became a couple during the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams and Dreymon, 39, "haven't been hiding or anything," says the source. "They've just been doing their best to keep a low profile." Dreymon's most prominent role is as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in Netflix's The Last Kingdom, which recently completed filming in Hungary. Williams, who previously starred in HBO's Girls, will next appear in Universal's M3GAN in 2023. Williams plays a roboticist for a toy company who gives her grieving niece (played by Violet McGraw from The Haunting of Hill House) an A.I. doll named M3GAN after her parents die. The friendship quickly turns into something more frightening when she realizes M3GAN is overly protective of her. "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally," according to the film's synopsis. "Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to." M3GAN is due in theaters on Jan. 6.