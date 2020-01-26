Ashton Kutcher Supports Wife Mila Kunis in First Outing Since ‘The Ranch’ Finale Release

Ashton Kutcher stepped out for his first public appearance since the release of The Ranch finale on Saturday. The actor accompanied his wife, Mila Kunis, to the premiere of her new movie, Four Good Days, at the Sundance Film Festival. Kutcher was not interested in drawing attention away from Kunis.

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is underway in Park City, Utah, and all the stars were in attendance on Saturday night. Kunis and Kutcher sat side-by-side at the Eccles Center Theatre for the premiere of Four Good Days.

Kunis walked the red carpet alone, however, meeting Kutcher inside. According to a report by Just Jared, Kutcher skipped the grand entrance, presumably not wanting to take focus from his wife or her movie.

Four Good Days stars Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root and Joshua Leonard and is about an estranged mother and daughter trying to sort out their relationship while the daughter is simultaneously recovering from substance abuse issues. The movie is written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia.

Sundance is a prestigious place for movie premieres, and it is full of journalists looking for print and video news. However, Kutcher appeared in precious little coverage from the event, in spite of the recent finale of his Netflix original series, The Ranch.

The Ranch starred Kutcher as Colt Reagan Bennett, a college football star who moves back home after a failed attempt to go pro. He rejoins his father and brother on the family ranch, where he is forced to learn about his roots and get some humility.

The show had a dedicated following, though it had its share of controversy as well. Danny Masterson — who played Colt's older brother Rooster — was fired from the show after numerous sexual assault allegations were leveled against him. Masterson is still working out these accusations in court.

In the end, The Ranch is a fan favorite which got little attention from critics, but it holds at 72% rating from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Four Good Days, meanwhile, is already shaping up to get a much different treatment. Early reviews from critics at Sundance suggest that the movie is a stand-out in its genre, and perhaps even a career-defining work for Kunis and her co-stars.

"Kunis, a fine actress, has undergone one of those physical transformations that spells 'awards bait,' yet it's incredibly effective because of the way she acts from inside her degraded appearance," wrote Owen Gleiberman for Variety.

So far, there is no word on when Four Good Days might be released to a wider audience. The entirety of The Ranch is now streaming on Netflix.