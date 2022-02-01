Ashton Kutcher Catches Wife Mila Kunis Cheating in Their ‘Dry January’ Challenge

It looks like Ashton Kutcher completed “Dry January” this year, while his wife Mila Kunis came close. In an Instagram video on Monday night, Kutcher caught Kunis making herself a cocktail just hours before their challenge would have been complete. Kutcher sprung a gotcha-style video on her reminiscent of his days as the host of Punk’d.

“It’s still Dry January, and Mila and I have been doing Dry January. And I think she’s breaking Dry January right now,” Kutcher whispered to his camera in the hallway of his house. He then crept into the kitchen where Kunis was loading a drink mix into a Keurig machine with a martini glass underneath. She was a little defensive and suspicious, but she laughed as she realized she was caught in the act.

“What are you doing?” Kutcher asked. Kunis tried to block the counter with her body as she said: “Nothing… I’m making a cocktail.” Kutcher pointed out that it was still technically January, and Kunis has a defense at the ready.

“No. I work off of the lunar calendar, so it’s ‘Wet February’ for me right now,” she said, laughing. “Don’t worry about it.”

Dry January is a practice that has been growing in popularity in recent years, challenging people to take the first month of the year off from drinking. As it comes right after the holidays – including the often raucous New Year’s Eve – and there are no major holidays within January itself, it is often the best time for a little hiatus. As the phenomenon reached new heights of popularity this year, a surprising number of people were angry about it.

This year there were plenty of eye-rolling think pieces about how Dry January isn’t really that impressive, or generalizations that people who do it have a superiority complex. On top of that, this year writers like The New York Post‘s Johnny Oleksinski criticized Dry January participants for the economic impact their health efforts would have. Oeksinski earnestly argued that it was not fair to bar owners to abstain from drinking in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Dry January now officially behind us, bar owners and liquor stores are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief. While some may keep their health kick going, many probably feel more like Kunis at the end of this month.