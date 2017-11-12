Ariel Winter Shares Steamy Snap in Celebration of 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend

Ariel Winter celebrated her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Levi Meaden by posting two steamy photos on Instagram Saturday.

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world,” the 19-year-old Modern Family star wrote. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you.”

Winter had to add a post script though. “Your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you,” she wrote.

She also included two photos. In the second, Winter is wearing a pink bikini while wrapped around Meaden, and kissing in front of a small waterfall.

Winter has been dating the 30-year-old Meaden for a year now and is reportedly hoping to marry him soon. They have already decided to move in together.

“She’s been living a free and easy life up until now, but she’s aching for stability,” a source told Radar Online in August.

Winter stars as Alex Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family. As for Meaden, he recently appeared in War for the Planet of the Apes and has a role in next year’s Pacific Rim Uprising.