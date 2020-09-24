Ariel Winter Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction at Emmys With the Help of Her Beau

Ariel Winter arrived on the Emmys red carpet Sunday wearing a sheer, beaded high-necked gown by Steven Khalil, accenting the look with black heels and slicked-back hair.

(Photo: Getty / John Shearer)

The gown also featured two thigh-high slits, which meant Winter had to pose strategically to avoid a wardrobe malfunction, although she appeared to have a near-mishap at one point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luckily, Winter’s boyfriend, Levi Meaden, was on hand to help the actress rearrange her gown before stepping onto the carpet to snap some photos with the Modern Family star.

The 30-year-old also carried his girlfriend’s train for her as they made their way along the carpet.

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

“I was just looking for something different. I loved it and thought it was a beautiful dress,” Winter told PEOPLE of the daring number. “I usually do cleavage and not legs so I decided to switch it up!”

Winter and Meaden attended several events together in Los Angeles over the weekend, including Entertainment Weekly’s 2017 Pre-Emmy Party on Friday and Meaden’s birthday dinner on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!