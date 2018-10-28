Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden Had 3 Couples Costumes for Halloween

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, went all in on Halloween this year with three different couple coordinated costumes.

Winter and Meaden have been together since 2016, and celebrated their second Halloween this year. They were in the holiday spirit this time, dressing up in three separate costumes to mark the occasion. They began in midday on Saturday, when they were spotted out and about dressed as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl from The Incredibles. The pictures were published by The Blast, though Winter never posted about the costume herself.

Later on, she got on Instagram to reveal an entirely different get-up — Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock. Winter wore a sparkling top and skirt, with Anderson’s signature heavy make-up and blond hair. Meaden wore Kid Rock’s iconic wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and straight blond hair. Winter put a picture of their costumes side by side with a picture of Anderson and Kid Rock together, showing how true to life it was.

“Don’t worry, we’re also concerned by the accuracy,” Winter wrote.

Winter and Meaden got some backlash for the costume, when a few followers pointed out that Kid Rock is a big supporter of President Donald Trump, and has said some inflammatory things recently. Winter finally responded to this criticism in a comment later on on Sunday.

“If you don’t agree with Kid Rock why are you promoting him? You could have picked anyone but decided this was the best choice?” one fan asked.

“We do not support anything he does,” she wrote. “This is just a costume that has nothing to do with politics. Just a ridiculous thing that we could recreate from the early 2000s.”

Finally, Winter and Meaden finished the night as Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino’s characters from Scarface, Elvira Hancock and Tony Montana. They wore the outfits to a party in Los Angeles, where photographers spotted them keeping in character on the street.

Winter and Meaden first took their romance public back in November of 2016. They have been criticized at times for their considerable age difference, though they have never let this bother them. Meaden, best known for movie roles like Pacific Rim: Uprising and TV roles like The 100, is 31 years old. Winter, who rose to fame through her role on Modern Family, is just 20 years old, which some feel is too young. At the very least, their Halloween costumes show that they have some fun together.