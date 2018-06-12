Ariana Grande Caught Ring-Handed Showing off Apparent Engagement Bling

Ariana Grande’s engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson is not news to her family. They have been engaged for more than a week, based on how early Grande was seen wearing an engagement ring.

On June 2, Grande was seen wearing a huge rock on her ring finger at the Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles, reports The Mirror. Photos show her flashing the big, pearl-cut diamond, which sits on a simple band.

On June 10, Grande posed for photo posted on Instagram with her brother Frankie and their mother Joan. In it, the 24-year-old Grande is wearing the same big ring, but Frankie made no mention of it in the caption.

“All I know about the ring is that it’s big,” an insider told PEOPLE.

News of the engagement broke earlier Monday, with a source telling Us Weekly that they told people they are engaged at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party on Saturday.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive,” another insider told Us Weekly.

The insider continued, “They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

Another source said the couple is looking forward to a “very long engagement.”

Grande and Davidson, also 24, went public on May 30, when Davidson shared a photo of the two wearing Harry Potter-themed outfits. Grande also recently shared a photo of the couple. Davidson also got two Grande-inspired tattoos — one of her initials on his thumb and another of Grande’s signature bunny ears behind his ear.

After the Us Weekly report, Grande appeared to confirm the engagement by tweeting “I love you … sm… ok bye,” with a bunch of monkey emojis. Grande has since deleted the tweet.

Grande previously dated rapper Mac Miller for nearly two years until they officially split in April. However, their relationship was reportedly over “long before that.”

Davidson dated Cazzie David on and off for two years until May.

Grande is preparing to release her new album Sweetener in August, while Davidson stars on SNL. He joined the long-running sketch show in 2014.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Frankie Grande