Ariana Grande Attended ‘SNL’ Just Before Split From Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande reportedly attended a Saturday Night Live performance just before her break-up with Pete Davidson, showing support for her then-fiance.

Grande and Davidson called off their whirlwind engagement on Sunday, deciding that it just was not right for them right now. However, according to a report by TMZ, Grande went to work with Davidson less than 24 hours beforehand for this week’s episode of SNL. The singer was in the audience at 30 Rockefeller Center, and they were even photographed putting on a public display of affection.

The display seemingly contradict reports that the couple has been struggling for weeks, right on the verge of a break-up; on the other hand, many are speculating that it represented the couple clinging to what they had while they could. Either way, news of their break-up rocked the celebrity news cycle this weekend, while Grande and Davidson themselves still have yet to comment or confirm.

Still, it seems somewhat likely that the break-up had been brewing for some time. Earlier this month, a Twitter user posted a picture of Davidson standing on the street in New York talking on the phone. They claimed to have overheard him talking about a break-up, presumably with Grande.

“I don’t want to break up with you either,” he reportedly said. “F—! MY LIFE SUCKS!”

Just overheard Pete Davidson say “I don’t want to break up with you either…” and yell “FUCK! MY LIFE SUCKS!” to a mystery person over the phone. pic.twitter.com/SV9kDXGPat — lawrence BLOOD 💉 (@slitherup) October 3, 2018



Others pointed to Davidson’s jokes on the season premiere of SNL back in September. In one clip, he joked about switching out his fiance’s birth control with Tic Tacs to “make sure she can’t go anywhere,” adding, “I also love her very much.”

“You know, I don’t get royalties for that ‘Pete Davidson’ song?” he went on. “Like, if we break up — but we won’t. We will. But we won’t — but like in 10 years, if that ever happened, there will be a song called ‘Pete Davidson’ playing in speakers at like K-mart… and I’ll be working there.”

All in all, sources close to the couple say that a full blown engagement was just “too much too soon” for Davidson and Grande. Insiders told TMZ that the two “still have love for each other,” but their realationship is “over romantically.”

Naturally, this has been attributed in part to the sudden death of Grande’s long-time boyfriend, Mac Miller. The two dated for years, and Grande was even seen as instrumental to Miller’s ongoing recovery efforts from drug addiction. However, a few months after their split, he was found dead in his home of an apparent overdose.

Grande and Davidson have yet to issue any official statement on the status of their relationship.