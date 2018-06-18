Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias Post Adorable World Cup Baby Photos

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in December 2017, and the first-time parents are already getting their kids into sports.

To celebrate the beginning of this year’s soccer World Cup, both Kournikova and Iglesias used Instagram to share a photo of themselves with one of their twins, who are both equally adorable and seemingly thrilled about soccer.

Kournikova’s snap came first, with the athlete posing with one of her children on one arm as she held a plush soccer ball in the other, a game showing on a television screen behind them.

This year’s World Cup is taking place in Russia, Kournikova’s home country and the Russian team defeated Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday.

Iglesias shared his photo on Friday, posting an image of himself with an España blanket draped across his back and one of the twins sitting on his shoulders.

The Madrid-born singer gazed ahead as he put a protective hand on his child’s back, a soccer game on the television in the background in this photo as well.

Iglesias and Kournikova are both extremely private when it comes to their personal lives, though both have shared a few snaps of their children since the twins were born last year.

Back in April, Iglesias posted another soccer-themed photo, sharing a snap of himself watching a game on television with one twin on either side of him.

“Game day!!” he wrote.

Judging by the twins’ attentiveness, it seems they might grow up to be fans just like their dad.

While it’s unclear whether the new parents have exposed their children to tennis just yet, Kournikova recently shared one thing she hopes her kids don’t inherit from her.

The athlete posted a video of herself dancing to Iglesias’ new song “Move to Miami,” carrying one of her twins on her chest in a baby carrier.

Kournikova moved her hips to the music as her child kicked their legs, with the mom of two closing out the clip by giving her infant a kiss.

“Little one, please don’t inherit my dance moves,” Kournikova joked in the caption.

Iglesias spoke about his twins publicly for the first time during a concert in Budapest, Hungary in March, with a fan capturing the moment on video.

“I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies!” the singer told the audience. “I love them very much”

