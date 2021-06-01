Anna Faris Shares Surprising Piece of Marriage Advice for Her and Chris Pratt's Son Jack

✖

Anna Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt share 8-year-old son Jack, and Faris recently shared a surprising piece of marriage advice for her son on the latest episode of her podcast, Unqualified. Speaking to author Glennon Doyle, Faris shared that after her own experiences, she would advise her son against getting married before a certain age.

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense," she said, "but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s." Doyle agreed, adding, "It should be illegal." The Mom star married actor Ben Indra in 2004 when she was 27, and the pair split in 2008. In 2009, Faris married Pratt, who she split from in 2017.

"Both times that I've gone through a divorce, I was surprised — although I shouldn't have been — by the support of my family," she told Doyle. "That people around me were so, unfailingly supportive, kind and I imagine that if I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can't imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us. It's almost like, how do we begin to think about what we want? How do we remove the context of everybody else?"

Faris, who is currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, discussed her previous marriages during a recent episode of Unqualified where she opened up about what led to her divorces. "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she told guest Rachel Bilson.

"In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision," she continued. Faris told Bilson that one of the things she struggled with during her marriage to Pratt was not having a close group of female friends to talk about her issues with.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," she admitted. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."