Anna Faris Speaks out About Co-Parenting With Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation in August 2017, but the two remain focused on co-parenting their son, 5-year-old Jack.

In an interview with E! News, Faris discussed the pair’s co-parenting style, explaining that they just try to surround Jack with positivity.

“He’s surrounded by so much love,” she said. “We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is.”

The actress noted that she and Pratt “try to discipline when he’s being a little bit naughty,” but added, “I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of.”

Speaking to Us Weekly recently, Faris explained that other celebrity moms like Kristen Bell and Reese Witherspoon helped her realize that no mom knows exactly what they’re doing.

“I like how they combine humor with raising kids, but also how they tackle motherhood and work without being pretentious,” she explained. “The first few years I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Everyone else seems to know exactly what to do and I don’t.’ “

Faris added that she is “still figuring things out.”

“I question every single thing, like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t have changed lanes,’ or ‘Why don’t I have hand sanitizer?’ and ‘I should have applied more sunblock,” she said. “There’s just so much pressure for parents and it’s tough to let yourself off the hook and be like, ‘You know what? He’s happy. It’s OK.’ “

Faris and Pratt married in 2009 and welcomed Jack in 2012. Pratt officially filed for divorce in December 2017.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt wrote in a joint statement announcing the split. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

