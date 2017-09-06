Here’s Why Anna Faris Never Considered Chris Pratt Her Best Friend

Anna Faris‘ upcoming memoir, Unqualified, continues to give fans an insight into her marriage with Chris Pratt.

In a new excerpt, published by Cosmopolitan, the 40-year-old actress explains why Chris Pratt wasn’t her “best friend,” even throughout their marriage. The two announced their separation after eight years of marriage on Aug. 6.

“I was once told that I didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend,” she shares. “But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend — it’s overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another.”

“There’s the friend you confess things to and the friend with whom you do the listening,” she continues. “Or this is the person I talk to when I’m feeling lonely and sad, this is the person I talk to about work sh**, and this is the friend I’m still in touch with because we grew up together.”

Faris also spoke about being a “guys’ girl” in her early 20s, an attitude she now regrets.

“I didn’t realize until later how lame I sounded, bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing,” Faris writes. “Back then, I thought that having the approval of my stoner guy friends was of greater value than having the approval of beautiful blonde sorority girls, so I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was. I was selling my own gender down the river, and I wasn’t even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes.”

“The truth of why I didn’t have girlfriends probably had nothing to do with my being a guys’ girl and everything to do with the fact that I was angry and jealous and unduly proud of the guys I was hanging out with,” she adds.

The Mom actress revealed that she was bullied as a young girl, which made her initially stay away from having female friends.

“That’s why it took me longer than it should have to realize just how important female relationships are,” she explains. “It takes vulnerability of spirit to open yourself up to other women in a way that isn’t competitive, and that’s especially hard in Hollywood, where competition is built into almost every interaction.”

Faris’ memoir will hit the shelves on Oct. 24.