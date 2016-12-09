Amy Duggar Talks About Abuse Claim in New Episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’

Amy Duggar Recalls Man Picking Her Up By The Throat In ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Trailer https://t.co/MmNyvT5r34 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 2, 2016

Amy Duggar is opening up about a violent encounter that happened to her earlier this year. On an episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Duggar goes a little more in depth about her abuse claim. “He picked me up by my throat … all the way up to the ceiling,” Duggar is seen saying in the commercial. “We have nothing to f—ing hide.”

While it has not been confirmed who the suspect is, Duggar took to Twitter to say it definitely is not her husband, Dillon King. “The story I was describing in the Marriage Boot Camp teaser does not involve Dillon in any way.”

According to Us Weekly, members of the family weren’t too thrilled with Amy and Dillon when they failed to show up to Jinger Duggar’s wedding in early November. “I was absolutely invited. I love my family! There is no rift between me and my cousins at all. It was just wrong timing,” she in a statement of the wedding. “We already had something scheduled.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on January 6th at 9 p.m.