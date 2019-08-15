‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Julianne Hough Comes Clean About Husband Brooks Laich Sucking on Her Toes

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich are known for being open about their relationship, but Hough is setting the record straight about one thing.

Laich has been known to share personal details of their intimacy through his podcast How Men Think, from their sex life, to their struggles getting pregnant; however, one thing he shared with fans, Hough isn’t as down for as he made it out to be.

The NHL player claimed that his 31-year-old wife liked it when he sucked her toes, but the America’s Got Talent judge feels otherwise.

“There was definitely something he misquoted on one of his podcast episodes, though,” she told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘Let me clear that up.’ He likes to suck on my toes, I don’t like it!”

The professional dancer says the pair doesn’t usually ask for permission to talk about each other’s personal details, as long as it’s in a respectful manner, but in this case, she wanted to clear the air.

“We’re both so open,” she admitted. “We never ask each other for permission because that means somebody has power over one another. We just make sure we know we respect each other. Whatever the topic he brings up, it’s great.”

On his podcast, the 36-year-old said Hough “really enjoys” the act. “True story,” he added. “Hey, we play around. Why not?”

Of course, he made it clear that she does not suck on his toes in return.

“No, I would never [have her do that to me],” he confessed. “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

Recently, Hough came out to the public saying that despite the fact that she’s married to a man, she’s not straight.

“I was really honest just about the fact that love is love … and that’s just my message that I wanna share with the world is that you don’t have to label or define anything, love is love,” she said.

“I don’t find it frustrating,” she said in response to how some of the public was reacting to the news. “I know my truth and I know the energy behind whatever I said and what was put out there. People will define or label anything in this world and everything in this world, so I’m not mad at people who do that. It is what it is!”

Hough did say Laich was shocked at first but since she chose to do life with him, he’s been nothing but supportive.