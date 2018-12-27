‘American Horror Story’ Alum Colton Haynes’ Divorce Is Back on After Failed Reconciliation

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are proceeding with their divorce despite rumors that they were reconciling.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, after months of attempting to sort things out and make their marriage work, the American Horror Story star and his estranged husband are moving forward with the divorce process, with Leatham having filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure in Los Angeles on Dec. 13 requesting Haynes hand over his financial information.

The new filings followed seven months of inactivity in the case, during which time Haynes and Leatham were said to be making an attempt to reconcile. The former couple had frequently been spotted together during this time, and both even penned touching messages on what would have been their 1-year anniversary.

“Can’t believe it’s already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham 🙂 Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband,” Haynes captioned a gallery of images from their wedding day, adding three heart emojis.

Leatham also commemorated the day by reflecting on how his marriage to Haynes changed his life for the better.

“I can’t remember what it was like before you, and I don’t even know how we got here but maybe that’s exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall. — R.M. Drake,” the celebrity floral designer said. “Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband – [heart emojis] – Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. – I LOVE YOU.”

The former couple had tied the knot during a nighttime ceremony at a Palm Springs hotel last October after Leatham had popped the question at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico only months earlier. The two had initially met through mutual friend Serena Williams.

Trouble quickly brewed in their relationship, however, and just six months after they said “I do,” the Arrow and American Horror Story actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their date of separation as May 1, 2018. At the time, Haynes also requested that his estranged husband not receive spousal support and that each party pay their own legal bills.

Days later, Leatham filed court documents, also citing irreconcilable differences and agreeing that neither party would be rewarded spousal support.

Although neither Haynes or Leatham have commented on the exact cause of their split, rumors quickly circulated that Leatham had cheated after Haynes released a song called “Man It Sucks,” which referenced a relationship filled with “cheating drama.” Haynes later dispelled the rumors on social media.