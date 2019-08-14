Amber Rose Cancels SlutWalk Because of ‘Drug Addict’ and ‘Abusive Friends’

Amber Rose announced this week via social media that because of her failed friendships, she will not be holding her annual women’s awareness event, SlutWalk.

“Let me tell you this: if you meet a loner, no matter what they tell you, it’s not because they enjoy solitude. It’s because they try to blend into the world before, and people continue to disappoint them,” she wrote in a quote.

“So me. I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo. “I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no f—ing reason) onlt to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) [shake my head] That Phone call cost me $168,000.”

“Man, the list goes on you have no idea,” she added.

“Ain’t that some s—? People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic,” she continued writing. “I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over. I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil.”

The 35-year-old is expecting her second child with Def Jam record label executive, Alexander Edwards. Her first child Sebastian, 6, is shared with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

“No toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes,” she said. “F— fake friends and their weirdo s—. I’d rather just have my family and my team. P.S. This is also why I’m not having my SlutWalk this year…. Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace — Muva.”

She continued to say that due to the negative energy around her is why she has chosen to lay low during her second pregnancy.

The model and actress has been raising awareness for her annual even since 2015. She’s hosted a series of festivals in Los Angeles in hopes of putting an end to victim-blaming and rape culture. The march helps empower women and told PEOPLE back in 2016 that she was inspired by a photo of a woman wearing pasties with the words “Still Not Asking for It” written on her chest.

“I wanted to do something,” she said. “The point is you can wear whatever you want and it’s not an invitation.”