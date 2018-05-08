Amal Clooney’s 2018 Met Gala Dress Divides Fans

Amal Clooney looked stunning alongside her famous husband, George Clooney at the Met Gala on Monday night, but not all fashion aficionados were in love with her outfit.

The couple showed up early to this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, making the first official celebrity appearance of the night, according to a report by Mirror. Clooney wore an ensemble designed by Richard Quinn, consisting of a metallic silver bodice and a flowing floral train, all hanging over a pair of silk navy blue trousers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 40-year-old completed her look with a sparkling pair of large dangly earrings and bright red lipstick. Her hair was arranged in an elegant ponytail with a few locks loose in the front.

She and George appeared to be in high spirits on the red carpet, where they smiled and joked as hundreds of cameras snapped at them incessantly. George wore a simple black tuxedo.

Clooney’s trailing skirt wasn’t unanimously loved on social media. Shortly after pictures of it emerged, one person tweeted “The met gala has barely began and I’m pretty sure Amal Clooney will win worst dressed.”

Not all fans were disappointed in the outfit. “Amal Clooney wears the pants on the #MetGala red carpet,” tweeted Vanessa Friedman. “And that really is heaven-sent.” Friedman is the fashion critic for the New York Times.

Amal Clooney wears the pants on the #MetGala red carpet. And that really is heaven-sent. pic.twitter.com/AOKxlDuvj4 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 7, 2018



The high-powered attorney turned a lot of heads just for looking so stunning after giving birth less than a year ago. She gave birth to twins Alexander and Ella in June of 2017, and she recently gave an interview at Vogue where she revealed that they were growing up fast.

“We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,’” she said. “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

The couple has been working to secure their children a safe future. In February, they were among the first celebrities to make a massive donation to the March For Our Lives. They also offered their public support for the cause, despite the raging debate over gun control and gun violence.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”