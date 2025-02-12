‘Ally McBeal’ and Actor Files for Divorce: Greg Germann and Martha Champlin Were Married for 12 Years

Greg Germann and his wife Martha Champlin are calling it quits on their 12-year marriage. The Ally McBeal star, 66, reportedly filed for divorce from his wife on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Germann indicated that he and Champlin split nearly a year ago, listing their date of separation as March 3, 2024, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple, who do not have any children together, wed in 2013. Neither Germann nor Champlin have publicly commented on TMZ’s report.

In his divorce filing, Germann requested that spousal support not be given to his ex and that their shared home to be divided up equally. He stated that their other belongings are separate property and will be fully owned by either himself or Champlin.

News of the divorce comes after the Houston-born actor seemingly last posted about Champlin all the way back in 2020, per the Daily Mail. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Germann applauded his wife, an elementary school principal, as well as other educators.

“Grateful to all on the front lines during this crisis, educators and teachers among them!” he wrote. “My wife Martha is an Elementary School Principal — literally working around the clock from home, along with staff and amazing teachers, to create multiple virtual online classrooms. Teachers hold classes live throughout the day and are interacting visually & audibly with the entire class online, in real time! Educators & Teachers are HEROES!!!”

Germann is best known for playing Richard Fish, co-owner of law firm Cage & Fish, on Ally McBeal. The hit comedy drama ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 and also starred Calista Flockhart, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Portia de Rossi, and Jane Krakowski, among others. The series won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1999.

Outside of Ally McBeal, Germann is also well-known for his role as Dr. Tom Koracick on Grey’s Anatomy. He starred on the hit ABC medical drama from 2017 to 2023. His other TV credits include Desperate Housewives, CSI, NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and How To Get Away with Murder, among others.

Prior to his marriage to Champlin, Germann had been married to Christine Mourad. The pair share 27-year-old son Asa Germann, an actor who has starred in Prime Video’s Gen V and The Boys. He is next set to appear in Scream 7, though his role in the film hasn’t been disclosed.