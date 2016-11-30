All the Details on Mark Ballas and BC Jean’s Epic First Dance

(Photo: Twitter / @JerseyBoysInfo)

Mark Ballas and BC Jean tied the knot on Nov. 25, and the couple was originally planning a pretty typical first dance. Soon, however, Ballas realized standing and swaying wasn’t going to cut it.

“At first we thought we’d just stand there and sway to our song,” the Dancing with the Stars pro told PEOPLE.

Ballas revealed that he “ended up putting something together,” choreographing a “very understated and romantic” Argentine tango, which he taught his new bride.

The pro dancer added that he and Jean began their dance with the traditional sway before seguing into the routine, set to “1977” by Ana Tijoux.

Jean, who isn’t quite as experienced as her husband when it comes to dancing, revealed that she was a bit nervous before the big performance.

“No pressure, right?” she joked. “What the hell was I thinking?!”

Despite her nerves, Ballas revealed that his bride rocked the dance floor.

“No one had ever seen BC move like that,” Ballas said. “But she crushed it.”