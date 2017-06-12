Watch: Alex Rodriguez’s Daughter Has Epic Night at Jennifer Lopez’s Show

First, Natasha Rodriguez performed for her dad’s girlfriend, and on Saturday Jennifer Lopez returned the favor.

Alex Rodriguez brought 12-year-old Natasha to Lopez’s residency show All I Have at Las Vegas’ AXIS at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Natasha had a blast at Lopez’s show, as evidenced by videos Rodriguez shared on his Instagram Stories. And there were even more perks of her dad dating Lopez. After the show Natasha was able to go on stage and do some dancing herself.

The fun didn’t stop there. Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram of Natasha hanging out with Lopez and others in her dressing room singing karaoke of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

Last week, Natasha had sang for Lopez and several others at Rodriguez’s home, earning high fives and a hug from the superstar singer.

Rodriguez, who has been dating Lopez for a few months, also has a 9-year-old daughter, Ella, while Lopez is the mother of 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

