The couple have to yet to release any official statement.

Actress Sara Foster and former tennis pro Tommy Haas have reportedly called it quits on their long-term relationship. The couple, who had been together for nearly two decades are now "entirely focused on co-parenting their two daughters," according to a source who spoke to People.

Foster, 43, co-founder of The Favorite Daughter brand and daughter of musician David Foster, had been in a relationship with Haas, 46, since she was 25. Despite never officially marrying, the couple shared a life that Foster herself described as "basically married" during a 2023 podcast appearance.

"We've been together since I've been 25 years old," Foster explained on the We Met at Acme podcast. "We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together." However, she also revealed that her upbringing had shaped her views on marriage in unexpected ways.

"Looking back, I guess I didn't grow up respecting marriage," Foster admitted. "I grew up thinking it doesn't mean anything — you just walk away, you cheat, you got to this person you go to, that person. We just didn't grow up with the foundation of marriage being a union of bliss and holy matrimony and forever."

Her father's marital history likely influenced this perspective. Songwriter David Foster has been married five times, including a union with Sara's mother, model Rebecca Dyer, from 1982 to 1986.

Despite their unconventional approach to commitment, Foster and Haas often shared their disagreements and lighthearted jabs on social media. In one instance on Valentine's Day 2021, Foster called out Haas for his Instagram activity.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the guy that hasn't figured out yet that 'likes' are public," Foster wrote, accompanying her post with screenshots of Haas liking photos of women in bikinis. She softened the blow with "Love you @tommyhaasofficial."

Haas fired back with his own Valentine's Day message, revealing that Foster had liked a shirtless photo of former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron. "Happy Valentine's day @sarafoster I promise i will go back to the gym," he quipped on his Instagram Story.

The couple's ability to publicly air their differences extended beyond social media antics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Foster shared a list of their disagreements, ranging from mattress firmness to language choices at home. "We don't agree on mattress firmness, temperature in the bedroom, amount of screen time for kids, what language to speak in the house, movies, food (I hate sushi), and a million other things," she wrote. "One thing we do agree on is WEARING A MASK."

Foster also humorously noted their quarantine disputes. After 14 days of isolation at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, she joked that they had "run out of things to argue about, so they were fighting about Peloton."

Despite their differences, Foster and Haas managed to build a family together. They are parents to two daughters: 13-year-old Valentina and 8-year-old Josephine.

As news of their breakup spreads, both Foster and Haas have maintained active social media presences without directly addressing the reports. Foster has been sharing clips from her podcast and promoting her clothing brand, while Haas posted a video of birds flying over a sunset-lit beach.