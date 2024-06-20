Claire Yu and husband Thomas Lam Cho-fai did not reveal the exact timing of their separation.

Actress Claire Yu and actor Thomas Lam Cho-fai have called it quits. Furthermore, it's apparently not a recent development. The couple, who married in 2006, privately divorced some time ago, with the pair just now speaking out. Both the actress and her husband were quoted in Chinese media outlets such as on.cc and CTI News confirming the split.

"I won't talk about it. It's a private matter. In fact, many colleagues in the company know that we have separated," Yu said, as translated by AsiaOne. "We just don't want to affect the children, so we didn't go out of our way to announce it."

She added: "Thomas and I have gone from being husband and wife to family, and we take care of our children together… They respect their parents' decision."

(Photo: Claire Yu stars in a promotional video for Dream Cruises. - Dream Cruises)

Cho-fai did not reveal any further details on the split, frankly saying, "I don't want to mention personal reasons." But he did note that his focus has been on their children.

Per AsiaOne's translation, he said, "The most important thing is to look forward. I have a good relationship with my children and have been maintaining contact with them."

Yu's filmography includes Who Wants A Baby?, To Grow with Love, Moonlight Resonance, Girlie Days, Speech of Silence and Land of Wealth.