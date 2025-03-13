Asami Usuda and Okamoto Reiji are calling it quits on their marriage. The couple announced in a joint statement on Dec. 30 that they have divorced after eight years of marriage.

The actress and the OKAMOTO’S drummer, who married in 2017 and share a child together, announced their separation in identical statements shared to their respective Instagram accounts late last year, telling fans, “We apologize for the personal matter, but after much discussion, Okamoto Reiji and Usuda Asami have decided to divorce.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are very grateful for the time we spent together,” they added, explaining that they

“have reached this conclusion in order to continue respecting and cherishing each other.” Asami and Okamoto vowed to continue to put their child first, sharing, “as parents and as a family, we hope to continue to cooperate and help each other in raising our child.”

News of their divorce comes eight years after the pair first announced their marriage after two years of dating. In a joint statement at the time, the actress and musician said, per Tokyohive, “We would like to announce that we, Okamoto Reiji and Usuda Asami, have registered our marriage.” They continued, “While supporting each other, we will devote ourselves to our work, so it would make us happy if you would watch over us warmly. Please continue to support us.”

More than a year later, in June 2018, they welcomed their first child together, Asami confirming the following month, “It is a private matter, but I gave birth to my first child safely last month. I am full of gratitude that both mother and child were born healthy and healthy.”

Asami is an actress and model. After making her acting debut in 2003 in the TV drama To Dad For A Summer, she went on to star in titles such as Woman, Cold Bloom, and Tokyo Playboy Club, per her IMDb profile. Her most recent acting credit was in the series Mikami sensei.

Okamoto, meanwhile, is best known as the drummer in the Japanese rock band OKAMOTO’S. The group formed in 2006, with Okamoto joining in 2010, playing alongside fellow members Shō Okamoto (vocals), Kōki Okamoto (guitar), and Hama Okamoto (bass). The group released its most recent album, Kno Where, in 2021.