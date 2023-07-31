Actor and Wife Split After 17 Years Together

Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani have reportedly gone their separate ways after 18 years of marriage. The couple, who married in 2005 and share two children together, reportedly separated last year and now live in separate homes, with Khan residing in Mumbai along with his mother and Madhvani living in London with her family.

"It's been over a year since the two have been living separately," a source told Times of India. "Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other."

Neither Khan nor Madhvani have publicly commented on their alleged separation aside from saying they had "no comment" when contacted by Times of India. According to the outlet, the separation was "amicable," and the couple have since moved out and are now living separately. Khan and his mother currently reside in Mumbai, whereas Madhvani, the daughter of veteran actor Mumtaz, now lives with her family in London.

The former couple married in 2005 in a star-studded and lavish marriage ceremony. They share two children together, daughter Diani Isabella Khan, who was born in 2013, and son Azarius Fardeen Khan, who was born in 2017. It is unclear how they are sharing custody of their children amid their split, which comes just a few years after the actor called his wife and children the center of his world.

"I wanted to be there for my wife Natasha and my kids, who are the centre of my world," Khan said when addressing his absence from the screen in a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, per Bollywood Shaadis. "I enjoy being a dad. Now that I am back, I feel like a newcomer. But I think I come with a certain degree of wisdom. You are calmer while approaching things, and you have seen how things work. I am glad to be back."

Khan made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 1998 with the movie Prem Aggan. He quickly shot to fame and cemented himself as a Bollywood heartthrob. The actor, however, has not made an appearance on the big screen since 2010's Dulha Mil Gaya. He is reportedly set to return to the screen in the upcoming horror movie Visfot, according to the Hindustan Times. The film is set to star Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'Souza. Khan is also reportedly set to appear in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry, though he hasn't yet confirmed the reports of his return to films.