Actor and Miss Universe Contestant Divorcing After 7-Year Marriage

Angela Martini is getting a divorce. The former Miss Universe contestant is ending her seven-year marriage to actor Drago Savulescu.

She filed for divorce last month, per legal docs obtained by TMZ. She listed the date of separation as October 24, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The former pair share one child together, 3-year-old Kyree Martini Savulescu. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their toddler. She also wants Savulescu, who is a Hollywood producer, to pay her spousal support. They wed in December 2017.

Martini was named Miss Universe Albania in 2010. She finished sixth in the worldwide Miss Universe pageant that same year, making history as the highest finish ever for a contestant from Albania.

The divorce is a shocker as the estranged couple were just vacationing a few weeks ago with their child. She also promoted a film based on their love story, after resolving Savulescu’s legal problems with Romanian justice.

“Monuments fade, love doesn’t,” she captioned a video of Savulescu’s with their son seemingly having dinner in Greece. In the film promo, she captioned it, “This is real. This is us. One day, we’ll tell it all — every truth, every scar, every miracle. For now… just a meaningful glimpse.”

Last year, in honor of their wedding anniversary, she shared a touching tribute. “Six years of fire. We came home with light. Struggle built the story and love wrote the ending. Life is a movie. After six years of struggle, faith, and resilience—we made it. We’re finally back home together in L.A. Miracles do exist. Human angels appeared at the right moment, in the right place, guiding us when we needed it most. A terrible battle—but we won,” she captioned the post.

It’s unclear what led to the divorce. Neither has spoken about the split publicly yet.