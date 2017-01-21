Aaron Rodgers Opens up About Girlfriend Olivia Munn’s Game Day Behavior

Packers’ player Aaron Rodgers opened up his relationship with actress Olivia Munn and her serious attitude toward Roders’ Green Bay Packers games.

“Very superstitious,” he said on ESPN Radio’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

“So she will watch the game sometimes, she’ll listen to in the closet, and then she’ll go back and watch the game, so she’s very superstitious. It’s pretty cute from what I hear.”

He continued, “Then at home during the box (at Lambeau Field), she likes to make sure that the people are in the right seats, in the right spot,” he admitted. “If things aren’t going good, they do a little musical chairs and stuff, so she’s always thinking about the energy flow and very superstitious.”

Even though Munn may get a little “superstitious” he says she finds her man “extra sexy” when he comes home with a big win.

Rodgers also chatted about singing karaoke to “Just Breathe” by Pearl Jam and meeting the lead singer Eddie Vedder saying “Definitely a highlight of my life,” he revealed. “… He was so gracious and classy and it was really fun to meet him.”

