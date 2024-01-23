'90s Boy Band Star Separates From Wife of 25 Years

Boyzone singer Keith Duffy and his wife Lisa Smith have reportedly called it quits. The singer turned soap actor – he portrayed barman Ciaran McCarthy in Coronation Street - and his fashion stylist wife have reportedly separated and are headed for divorce after 25 years of marriage, with sources revealing to the Mirror that Duffy moved out of the £1.15million home they shared in Dublin just before Christmas.

Details of the couple's separation, including the reasoning behind it, remain unclear at this time, though a source told The Irish Sun that "there is no one else involved," adding that the situation is "serious." Duffy and Smith first met at a nightclub in 1995, with Smith becoming pregnant with their son Jay nine months later. Three years after first meeting, Duffy dropped to one knee and popped the question in 1998, the couple tying the knot just two days later in Las Vegas. They appeared to have a happy marriage as recently as July, when they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in the South of France and shared loving tributes to their marriage on social media, Smith writing, "love him even more, thanks for the laughs and the joy of being loved, feeling very blessed #still going strong."

According to the Mirror's sources, the split has "come as a shock to everyone." The source told the outlet, "back in July, they appeared happier than ever while celebrating 25 years together on a trip of a lifetime to the French Riviera." However, Duffy did allude to some marital troubles in June last year when he opened up about the "obstacles" they've faced, writing on social media, "we've had our Ups and downs our fair share of obstacles along the way but our love and friendship and desire our fight for each other and we are still going."

Duffy and Smith are now said to be "trying to keep the divorce civil" for the sake of their son Jay, 27, and daughter Mia, 23. The Boyzone singer is reportedly "in bits" over the separation, with The Irish Sun's source revealing that Duffy "is hopeful that they can sort this thing out. They care deeply for one another and their children." Neither Duffy nor Smith have publicly commented on reports of their separation at this time.