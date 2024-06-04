EXID's Hani has revealed that she is embarking on a new chapter in her life by tying the knot with her long-term boyfriend, celebrity psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong. The K-pop idol-turned-actress took to Instagram on June 1 to share the news with her fans, expressing her gratitude for all the support and love she has received.

Hani's handwritten letter, shared via Soompi, reads, "Thank you. I was lucky to receive overflowing love from many people. That love helped me grow, and I have matured into someone who is able to share love. Thank you so much for raising me beautifully. And now I… have met someone with whom I want to spend my life. So I've decided to get married! I will live happily while always being grateful. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank everyone who has congratulated us!"

The couple, who first went public with their relationship two years ago, has been together for four years. Reports had been circulating that Hani and Yang were preparing for a September wedding, but the actress's agency, Sublime Artist Agency, refrained from providing further comment, stating, "As this concerns the actress's private life, it's difficult to provide an answer at this time."

In a 2023 Naver interview, Hani opened up about her boyfriend's influence on her life and career. When asked if he offered her advice, she replied, per Soompi, "He's not the type to talk a lot. When it comes to my work, I like to keep my distance, whether it's from my lover or family. My work is my life, and your work is your life. I don't like to share too much about that."

However, Hani revealed that Yang Jae Woong played a significant role in her decision to star in the drama Hit the Spot. She explained, "My boyfriend told me that I look happy when I act [as characters] similar to myself. There have been tough times while acting, and I tried not to let it show, but I guess it did. Before that, I wasn't drawn to similar [roles], but those words created a different opportunity."

When asked if her boyfriend influenced any other aspects of her life, Hani responded, "I think he'd be upset if I said he didn't." She elaborated, "We both live while trying to prioritize these things. Regardless of age and career, our human-to-human values are similar." The South Korean actress added that they get along very well and that he supports her when she makes up her mind or makes a decision.

According to the article, Hani had recently delighted fans by sharing photobooth pictures featuring both her boyfriend and her father. In response to the questions about marriage that the post sparked, Hani shared, "I may get married one day. I don't know. I don't think marriage is a must." She explained that due to her close relationship with her father, he wanted to ensure that Yang had a positive influence on her.

Hani recalled the context of the photos, sharing that her father had requested to meet her boyfriend after expressing disappointment that he had yet to meet him when her mother already had. "I told my boyfriend 'My dad is asking so would you be able to meet him once?' and he gladly agreed. We had yummy food, each drank a glass of highball, and I felt good that day while walking down the street. I was really worried but the conversation went well too. While walking down the street, I wanted to remember that day so we took photos." Fans across the globe continue to send their heartfelt congratulations and well wishes to Hani as she embarks on this new chapter with her soon-to-be husband.