Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Supporters Rejoice as They Return to the US Following Coronavirus Recovery

There's been yet another, positive update regarding Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's journey to recovery amidst their battle with the coronavirus. On Friday, it was reported that Hanks and Wilson had traveled back home to the United States following their diagnoses, as they were seen driving around in Los Angeles. The couple was previously in Australia for pre-production on a Baz Luhrmann film when they tested positive for the coronavirus. The news, which has been incredibly well-received amongst the pair's fans, comes nearly two weeks after they first opened up about testing positive for the illness.

"Hello, folks. [Rita Wilson] and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks originally wrote on March 11 on social media. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Hanks and Wilson were previously quarantined at a private residence in Australia, but, clearly, they've been doing well enough that they were able to travel back home recently. And fans couldn't be more thrilled for this positive update about the couple.