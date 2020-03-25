'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Detail 'Silver Lining' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg are trying their best to find the "silver lining" amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a time where so many lives around the world are being negatively impacted by the rapid spread, the sweet pair are trying to hone in on some positivity.

"I will say, the silver lining in this coronavirus, has been the family time," McCarthy expressed on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM. "It really has been sweet. I've really kind of enjoyed everybody in the house, especially when something scary is going on, to have your family near you."

As McCarthy explained, Wahlberg chimed in agreement with what she shared, as she added how her gratitude expands to her husband as well after being a single-mother for "so long," admitting how it's really nice to have someone to lean on in times like this.

"I remember when the tsunami happened," she recalled. "And I was a single mom at the time, and it felt just so scary, it felt so scary to me, like, I wanted to lean on someone or someone to hold me and be like, 'Everything's gonna be okay.' Even though it happened so far away, you watch the images and [it] took your breath away and you're just like 'I need a partner.' So while all of this is going on, I'm like 'Thank God I can lean on Donnie.'"

While showing gratitude for having someone to lean on, the 47-year-old said she couldn't help but to think of all the single parents in the world right now who may feel like they don't have anyone to lean on or help out.

Wahlberg went on to add that they resonate with so many working families out there who are out of a job due to the current situation. He highlighted that his family owns several restaurants and can feel for what's happening to the food industry. He also noted all the parents out there who aren't able to keep their kids in school and maybe still have to work but also teach their kids as well. Specifically, nurses who have to work and are maybe a single parent, the Blue Bloods star begs to question "who's taking care of their kids?"

They rounded out their conversation by reiterating that they're not complaining by any means, but trying to stay positive and not get stir crazy, reminding fans that everyone is in this together.