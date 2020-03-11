Katy Perry to 'Pick up on Wedding' Plans With Orlando Bloom After Baby's Arrival Following Postponement

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan early this summer, but it was recently reported that the couple decided to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus and a source is now saying that the pair are waiting a bit longer to resume their planning.

"The wedding is definitely postponed. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. She thought it would be funny and cute to be in her wedding dress with a baby bump," a source told PEOPLE. "All her friends were joking that it was so her luck because they’ve been totally ready to start a family for a while now."

Perry and Bloom reportedly would have married before their baby arrives this summer, but will now resume planning after their child is born. The source says that the duo is "a little disappointed" by the change, but they're looking at the silver lining.

"Now they can just enjoy their time together before the baby arrives," the insider said. "They’re going to pick up on wedding planning again after the baby arrives."

A source previously shared that Perry and Bloom, who became engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, were preparing to marry in Japan.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," the source told PEOPLE. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."

Perry revealed her pregnancy early this month with the release of her new music video for new single "Never Worn White" and further opened up with fans in an Instagram Live.

"There’s a lot that will be happening this summer," she said. "Not only will I be giving birth literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy."

"I am excited," the American Idol judge told fans. "We're excited and happy. It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together with each other."

The 35-year-old also revealed a few of her pregnancy cravings, sharing that she's "been eating the same burrito for weeks on end" and "literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse."

"Foods that gross me out now are beef," she added. "I'm not really into red meat. Thank God for the Impossible Burger."

