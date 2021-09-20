Emmys 2021: Social Media Had Thoughts About Rita Wilson’s Biz Markie Rap

Rita Wilson is a woman of many talents. The actress proved she’s multidimensional at this year’s Emmy awards ceremony. The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the ceremony with a monologue. But instead of the comedian telling jokes and reeling in the audience and viewers with hot topics of the year, Ced paid tribute to rap legend Biz Markie with a star-studded karaoke tribute. Markie died in July after a battle with Type 2 diabetes.

Cedric was joined by rapper and actor LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, the stars of Hamilton, Mandy Moore, and others for a version of Markie’s classic “Just a Friend. But the real shocker was Wilson spitting a few of the famous bars from the song.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has shown her love for hip hop. During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when she and her husband Tom were diagnosed and forced to quarantine, she shared a video of herself rapping to Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” Viewers of the Emmys, and probably some of her Hollywood peers, may not have been ready for her television rap debut. However, that doesn’t mean they weren’t impressed. Wilson set social media ablaze and the reactions are almost as entertaining as her performance. Check out some of the Tweets.

Rita Wilson Could Chart on iTunes

Rita Wilson's mixtape would still be better than Chet's. — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) September 20, 2021

Another Twitter user agrees Chet should call it quits now that the world has seen his mother’s rap skills. This Twitter user is calling for Wilson to release her own mixtape.

A Concert at Home

This Twitter user was so entertained that they felt they were at a real concert. Maybe Wilson should take her show on the road.

Rita Wilson’s Rap Tops The Night

Rita Wilson just deservingly broke the internet! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/Jy73jV88mE — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) September 20, 2021

Wilson’s performance stole the show, at least according to this Twitter user. The other performers didn’t even compare.

A Twitter User Thought Their Mind Was Playing Tricks On Them

Another Twitter user says they were ill-prepared for Wilson’s rapping. So much so that they thought their marijuana was sending them into a daze.

Chet Hanks Has Compeition Now

Rita Wilson just eclipsed son Chet Hanks' entire rap career in 10 earnestly awkward seconds. — Mikey O'Connell (@mikeyoconnell) September 20, 2021

One Twitter user says Wilson’s son Chet should hang up his rap aspirations. The love of rap must run in the family as Chet often raps online to the joy of fans.

One fan needs more alcohol

I am not drunk enough for Rita Wilson rapping over Just A Friend !!! pic.twitter.com/Li7c5KRHao — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) September 20, 2021

Celebs aren’t the only ones who sip on wine and mixed cocktails during the highly anticipated awards ceremony as they watch it live. One Twitter user said she should have drank more to prepare for Wilson’s performance.