When Are the Critics’ Choice Awards?

The winners of The 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards will be revealed live on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Actress Olivia Munn will serve as emcee for the event.

This year’s event will include a tribute to “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, who will receive this year’s #SeeHer Award recognizing efforts to change stereotypes of women in entertainment.

The Shape of Water leads this year’s film category with 14 nominations including Best Picture. FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan received the most nominations in the TV category with six overall, including Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for star Jessica Lange.