Zack Ryder’s Epic Toy Collection Featured in New Netflix Documentary

If you like wrestling memorabilia, there’s perhaps no better follow on social media than WWE’s Zack Ryder.

Ryder has arguably the greatest collection of wrestling figures of any modern day wrestler. The man has display case after display case in his home dedicated (with ambient lighting) to his action figure collection. For wrestling nerds like us, it looks like heaven.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ryder is also a huge fan of the wildly popular Funko Pop! figures, and so there was no better choice from the wrestling world to be featured in the new Netflix documentary on the history of Funko than Ryder. The documentary, titled Making Fun: The Story of Funko, recently started streaming on Netflix.

Ryder noted his involvement in a post on social media.

Making Fun – The Story of Funko is now streaming on Netflix! #MakingFunTheMovie pic.twitter.com/febFBsJ1G0 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 24, 2018

WWE themselves promoted Ryder’s appearance in the documentary on WWE.com:

Former Intercontinental Champion and WWE’s resident toy aficionado Zack Ryder is featured in the new documentary, “Making Fun: The Story of Funko,” highlighting the rise of the purveyors of Pop! vinyl figures, bobbleheads and other wildly sought-after collectibles. The WWE Unboxed host owns more than 500 Pop! figures, and he invited filmmakers into his jam-packed toy room to discuss his passion for collecting and his excitement over becoming a Funko Pop! figure himself for the first time last year. Fellow Funko Funatics The New Day also make a brief appearance in the film. You can watch “Making Fun: The Story of Funko” now on Netflix.

Ryder often uses his social media platforms, as well as his online WWE show Unboxed, to showcase his collection that spans the world of old school wrestling figures from LJN and Hasbro to his more modern collection of Funko Pop! figures and other Hollywood themed collectibles.

The Funko documentary on Netflix is very interesting for anyone who has ever sought out one of their figures or even been remotely curious about the humble origins of the company. In a day and age where traditional toy sales seem to have taken a slump (R.I.P. Toys R Us), Funko has remained remarkably successful.