Zack Ryder Brings the Hype Back to WWE SmackDown Live

Zack Ryder finally made his long-awaited return to the WWE on tonight’s Smack Down Live.

PWInsider.com reported earlier that Zack Ryder had been sighted backstage at tonight’s tapings from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, indicating the long absent Hype Bro was likely cleared and scheduled to make his return from injury.

Ryder has been sidelined since December with a knee injury after he and Mojo Rawley won a number one contendership for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. Ryder was originally believed to be sidelined for 4-8 months.

Despite winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale at this year’s WrestleMania, Mojo Rawley has recently made his feelings known of being left out of the SmackDown spotlight in his partner’s absence.

Last week SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon granted him a rematch against his last noteworthy rival, the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Tonight, Mojo was shown in a backstage interview segment, where he once again acknowledged his shortcomings in that rematch with humility and sportsmanship.

Rawley admitted that Jinder has improved greatly, going on to say that he’s glad he lost because he plans to use that motivation to propel himself to new heights. But Mojo’s spirits rose to even greater heights when Zack Ryder suddenly appeared beside him, giving his condolences and saying that they have unfinished business as a team.

PWInsider.com also reports there have been backstage talks of a big angle for American Alpha also returning WWE Smackdown Live to get them back onto television, perhaps building to a program against Ryder and Rawley’s reunited Hype Bros.

