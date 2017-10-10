The Young Bucks Fire Back at Roman Reigns

Earlier this morning, we posted a story about Roman Reigns calling out the Bullet Club, Young Bucks, and by proxy, several WWE Superstars for using outdated, yet popular, wrestling gestures of the past. Well, the Young Bucks have responded.

Reigns’ comments, while without mentioning the Young Bucks explicitly, seemed to target the popular, independent, tag team. The Young Bucks hit back in the same, subtweeting manner.

You expect old-timers/shock jocks to bury you, but not current, young, top-guys that you respect. Disappointing. #usVSthem — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017

More than anyone, the Young Bucks have been using the Cliq’s “Too Sweet” and DX’s “Suck it” as part of their act. Things were so egregious that WWE actually had to send them to cease and desist letter.

Reigns argument against them was the WWE needs original personalities, not wrestlers uses older wrestlers patented mannerisms. However, the Bucks seem affronted by the fact that a peer (of sorts) is holding them so accountable. Presumably, there’s an expectation of support between young wrestlers trying to make it in the crazy world of professional wrestling. It may be considered to be in poor taste to say negative things about wrestlers on the rise, especially if you are one yourself. As the Bucks mentioned, wrestlers out of the game or the wrestling media have never been shy about shooting negative opinions across the wrestling world, but to be cut down by one of their own is, as they mentioned, “disappointing.”

For the past decade, the Young Bucks have solidified themselves as Indy Wrestling icons as they have been the most bankable tag team for several promotions like Ring of Honor, New Japan Wrestling, and PWG. It’s impossible to argue their success outside of WWE, but considering how well they’ve done, it’s a little curious that they have never made their way to WWE headquarters.

This is likely a debate that will carry through this week, much like the Randy Orton vs. Dive stuff from this summer.

For what it’s worth, wrestlers have been borrowing concepts from each other forever. As a matter of fact, one could make the argument that Ric FLair;s entire gimmick was a rip off of Buddy Rogers. However I the era of the internet and considering the DX ins;t that far removed in WWE history, the Bucks and Bullet Clubs usage of Too Sweet and crotch-chopping is a little on the nose.