XFL Reboot Welcomed with Mixed Reaction on Twitter

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has announced a planned relaunch of the previously defunct XFL, and it is being met with some pretty mixed reactions on Twitter.

To start, there are many people who are excited about the news. “I can’t wait to rock my Chicago Enforcers jersey to a game again,” one XFL fan wrote.

“Vince McMahon plans to relaunch the #XFL in 2020. He said he wants to bring the game of football back to the fans. If he does this the right way, the NFL will go out of business. And I will be the first to cheer their downfall,” said another enthusiastic fan.

However, there are many who are decidedly not thrilled about it, and still others who think it is just laughable.

This new #XFL2020 had a choice to go to the left or the right of the NFL. Looks like they’re going right. BORING. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 25, 2018

“I will be taking a knee during the Limp Bizkit song played before every XFL game,” one person joked, while someone else said, “For those of you too young to remember… the XFL sucked heavy b—.”

“In a way McMahon is a visionary, in that XFL was somehow too stupid for 2001 but it is exactly stupid enough for 2018,” another user quipped.

Some taken issue with what they see as noticeable political overtones in the structure of the new XFL.

“Loved the original XFL. In part because it allowed players more freedom of expression. This version starts off limiting freedom of expression. It feels like an extremist right wing version of the original,” tweeted Mike Freeman, and NFL columnist.

Does this mean I have to be on MORE shows? 😳#XFL2020 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 25, 2018

Others feel like some of the rules that McMahon laid out for the league are somewhat excessive.

“Well that was something else. But I think my favorite part was Vince McMahon, the man who produces a 3+ hour show every Monday, calling 3 hour NFL games ‘laborious.’ He’s out of his mind,” one person said.

On the whole, it seems as if the new XFL is ruffling feathers in more ways than one, but one thing for sure is that WWE star Nia Jax is excited as she tweeted out that she is already “brainstorming” her XFL nicknames.