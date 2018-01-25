XFL Players Not Allowed to Kneel During National Anthem

One of the biggest debates of the current NFL season involved players kneeling during the National Anthem as a form of silent protest. For the XFL, Vince McMahon wants none of that.

“People don’t want social and political issues coming into play when they are trying to be entertained,” McMahon said during his press conference on Thursday. “We want someone who wants to take a knee to do their version of that on their personal time.”

The kneeling protest, started by former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was meant to be a protest against violent crimes against minorities. Kaepernick began the protest during the 2016 preseason, but by the 2017 season players from all 32 teams were participating in some form or fashion.

However, many fans saw the protest as a sign of disrespect to the United States’ military. The biggest advocate against the protest was none other than President Donald Trump.

“Get that son of a b— off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said during an Alabama rally back in October.

Despite the backlash, the NFL opted not to change the rules regarding players’ ability to kneel during the Anthem

“We did not ask for it,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said following a meeting between owners, executives and the NFL Players Association took place on Oct. 17, 2017. “We spent today talking about the issues players are trying to bring attention to. Issues in our communities, to make our communities better.”

President Trump was vocal about his disappointment over the NFL’s decision to not stop the protests.

“The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem,” Trump tweeted. “Total disrespect for our great country!”

McMahon’s friendship with Trump is well-known, given how Trump has made multiple appearances on WWE television, his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and Linda McMahon’s current position on Trump’s cabinet as the head of the Small Business Administration.

However, McMahon states the decision was not made to support Trump’s position.

“(I have) no idea whether President Trump will support this,” McMahon said.